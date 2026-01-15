Noem: ICE to Stay in Minneapolis Despite Protests

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will continue operating in Minneapolis despite violent protests.

Noem also defended President Donald Trump's authority to invoke the Insurrection Act if unrest escalates.

Noem, speaking to reporters at the White House, described conditions in Minneapolis as violent and unlawful but stopped short of formally labeling it an insurrection.

"I would describe it as violent, and a violation of the law in many places," Noem said, adding that she discussed the situation with Trump earlier in the day. "We did discuss the Insurrection Act. He certainly has the constitutional authority to utilize that."

Noem said federal law enforcement is operating in Minneapolis in connection with what she called "the largest fraud scheme in American history," referring to the Feeding Our Future case, a sprawling federal investigation involving alleged misuse of pandemic-era nutrition funds intended for low-income children.

"People [were] stealing from taxpayers, stealing from the most vulnerable individuals in this country," Noem said. She alleged that individuals tied largely to the Somali community enriched themselves while committing fraud "right under Gov. [Tim] Walz's nose," adding that federal officials believe Walz "may be complicit in it as well."

The comments come after protests erupted in Minneapolis after recent federal enforcement activity tied to the investigation. Demonstrations intensified after reports that a federal vehicle was broken into and vandalized, and that a federal agent was assaulted.

Asked about the incident, Noem said the damaged vehicle belonged to the FBI, not DHS, and confirmed that a federal agent was injured.

"Our agent is beat up. He's bruised. He's injured. He's getting treatment, and we're thankful that he made it out alive," she said.

Noem rejected reports that ICE is preparing to withdraw agents from the city.

"We talked about the fact that we're going to continue our operations in Minneapolis and have the resources that we need to get the job done," she said.

She also blamed the unrest on broader immigration policies under the Biden administration, arguing that lax enforcement created national security risks.

"The only reason we're in this situation is because the Biden administration allowed 20 million people to come into this country unvetted," Noem said. "My every day is spent thinking about the known terrorists that are in this country that I just haven't found yet."

Federal officials have not announced whether the Insurrection Act will be formally invoked, but Noem said the administration expects Minnesota leaders to restore order and cooperate with law enforcement efforts.