Allergic Reaction Sends Homeland Sec Noem to D.C. Hospital

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was transported by ambulance Tuesday to a hospital in Washington, D.C., CNN reported.

"Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today," Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told CNN. "She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering."

CNN reported several Secret Service agents were posted at several entrances outside the emergency room at the hospital where Noem was admitted.

Noem, 53, who was South Dakota's governor and represented the state in Congress, was picked by President Donald Trump to lead DHS just days after he was reelected in November, positioning her as a crucial member of his Cabinet after he made immigration enforcement a major part of his second term. The Senate confirmed her in late January.

Noem's last post on X was Monday, praising the provisions in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" now being considered by the Senate that boost immigration enforcement and border security.

"The Trump administration will stop at nothing to secure America's borders and Make America Safe Again," Noem wrote. "The One Big Beautiful Bill gives us the means to do that."

Newsmax reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.