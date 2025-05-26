Noem Pays Respects to Yaron Lischinsky on Israel Visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday evening with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who arrived in Israel to express solidarity and attend a memorial service honoring murdered Israel Embassy employees Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

Netanyahu, during a meeting with Noem and U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, thanked Noem for her “unwavering support for the prime minister and the state of Israel.”

On Monday morning, Noem and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar attended the memorial service for the two embassy workers who were shot and killed last week outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., during an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee.

“I want to thank Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem for her important visit to Israel,” Sa’ar said, welcoming the U.S. Homeland official to Israel.

“This visit — after the horrific murder of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim in Washington — shows solidarity and demonstrates the close relations between our people,” Sa’ar continued. “Our hearts break for this loss of young, promising lives.”

Before leaving the United States, Noem said the U.S. government would conduct a thorough investigation into the Washington shooter, Elias Rodriguez.

“I want to thank you personally Secretary Noem, and all the branches of the administration involved, for the intensive investigation underway,” Sa’ar said. "Secretary, I also thank you for your longstanding support for Israel.”

The Israeli foreign minister also expressed gratitude for President Donald Trump’s support.

“President Trump and his administration show great commitment to fighting terrorism and antisemitism,” Sa’ar stated. “I believe your visit here is part of it. We truly appreciate that.”

“Israel has no greater friend and ally than the United States. We thank you for your support,” he added, while highlighting Israel’s partnership with the U.S.

“And the U.S. also has no partner more effective than Israel. No other country in the world has achieved more impressive results in the fight against those who are also the declared enemies of the U.S.” Sa’ar proclaimed. “To our enemies I say today once again: Israel will never surrender to terrorism!”

Noem said that the murder of Lischinsky and Milgrim serves as a reminder “of the dreams that terrorism seeks to destroy every single day.”

“Today, we stand together with profound grief, and our hearts are heavy with the loss of these two radiant souls that we will no longer have with us,” Noem said. “In this moment of sorrow, we also ask that you would gather with us to honor their light and the unbreakable spirit of the Israeli and the American people.”

Noem also mentioned Milgrim’s work with the Israeli peace-building nonprofit, Tech2Peace, noting that she “glowed with warmth and compassion, dedicating her life to fostering peace and understanding.”

Describing the couple’s planned engagement in Jerusalem, Noem said, “Their love for each other, a bond that was so strong that Yaron had already chosen a ring to propose to Sarah here in Jerusalem, reminds us of the dreams that terrorism seeks to destroy every single day – but we will not let hatred have the final word.”

“Sarah and Yaron’s lives are a testament to the power of love and service,” Noem said. “Together they embody the very best of Israel: courageous, hopeful and dedicated to peace.”

On Sunday evening, the funeral for Lischinsky was held in his family’s home in Beit Zayit, just outside of Jerusalem. Hundreds of family friends attended the service, along with several dignitaries.

“He was young, energetic and very talented,” Ambassador Herzog, brother of President Isaac Herzog, said. “He had intellectual curiosity and a lot of knowledge. He was very devoted to his diplomatic work. He was creative and he was really a benefit to the embassy.”

Noem visited the Western Wall during her stay in Israel, accompanied by Ambassador Huckabee, where she prayed for the families of Lischinsky and Milgrim, and offered a special prayer for the safe return of the hostages from Gaza.