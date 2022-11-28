Gov. Noem Suggests McDaniel Should Be Replaced as RNC Head

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem strongly indicated that Ronna McDaniel should not continue as Republican National Committee chairwoman after the party's midterm election performance failed to reach expectations, Mediaite has reported.

When the Republican governor was asked on Fox's "Sunday Morning Futures" if she would support McDaniel continuing as head of the RNC with the election for the position coming up, Noem clearly signaled that she was not was not enamored with that idea.

“We need to win," Noem said. "That’s just the fact. Our kids’ future depends on it. We really have a responsibility to message what Republican policies bring to this country. And I don’t know of a party that can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs. Everybody needs to evaluate what we are doing and is it effective and are we messaging truly that our policies work.”

In the aftermath of the failure of the “red wave” that was broadly predicted before the midterms to materialize, given the extremely favorable political environment that the Republicans apparently faced,talk within the party has been whether the GOP is in need of an overhaul in its leadership and a fresh focus on policy.

Noem related to this idea by implying that the Republican Party must spend less energy on criticizing President Joe Biden and more time on presenting their vision on what policies are good for the country to the public.

“I had a big win here in South Dakota, but I didn’t just talk about how bad Joe Biden was," Noem said in the interview. "I talked about the good things we did in our state too. I talked about how Republican and conservative values worked. We’re not just selling and talking about how bad Joe Biden is. We’re also talking about hope and the future of this country.”