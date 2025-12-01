Noem Urges Travel Ban for Foreign 'Entitlement Junkies'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday that after speaking with President Donald Trump, she will recommend a full travel ban "on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies."

"Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom — not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE," Noem wrote on X.

Noem did not offer specifics on which countries would be affected. A DHS spokesperson told Newsmax on Monday night that "we will be announcing the list soon."

Noem's announcement came after Trump said Thursday that his administration would "permanently pause" migration from all "Third World Countries."

His remarks came the same day Army National Guard Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her wounds after being shot, allegedly by an Afghan national, on Wednesday in Washington.

DHS reportedly said Trump's announcement was tied to his June proclamation restricting the entry of foreign nationals deemed potential risks to national security.

The proclamation listed 12 countries where full suspension of entry applies: Afghanistan, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. It also listed seven countries with partial suspensions of entry: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

