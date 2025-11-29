WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Cites US Immigration Code for His 'Permanent Pause'

By    |   Saturday, 29 November 2025 05:25 PM EST

President Donald Trump cited the Immigration and Nationality Act on Saturday after announcing Friday's "permanent pause" on immigration from "Third World countries."

In his Truth Social post:

"Immigration and Nationality Act, Section 212(f): 'Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.'"

Trump's call for the "permanent pause" came in a scathing rebuke of Democrats and open borders under former President Joe Biden that ultimately led to an Afghan national allegedly shooting two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, D.C., killing Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and leaving Andrew Wolfe in "very critical" condition.

Trump wrote:

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


