Russia views recent comments by a top U.S. general about NATO’s purported ability to swiftly capture the Russian Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad as hostile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

General Christopher Donahue, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa commander, said NATO could seize Kaliningrad "from the ground in a timeframe that is unheard of and faster than we’ve ever been able to do," according to Defense News.