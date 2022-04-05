'I-65 Killer': Police Identify Man Who Killed 3 Motel Clerks in 1980s

Indiana State Police on Tuesday identified a now-deceased man as the person who raped and killed three women who had worked as motel clerks in Indiana and Kentucky.

With the help of DNA testing and a description of the man from the woman who got away from him, police have identified Harry Edward Greenwell as the culprit.

Sgt. Glen Fifield with Indiana State Police told CBS that a laboratory analysis of crime scene samples identified Greenwell as "the I-65 killer." Greenwell, who died in January 2013, was dubbed the I-65 killer because the attacks occurred on Interstate 65.

"Greenwell," Fifield said, "had an extensive criminal history and had been in and out of prison several times, even escaping from jail on two separate occasions. He was known to travel frequently in the Midwest."

Fifield added that a woman working as a clerk at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana, on Jan. 2, 1990, was "attacked in a similar manner as the previous three victims," but she survived.

"This victim was able to escape her attacker and survive," Fifield said. "She was later able to give an excellent physical description of the suspect and details of the crime. She is the only known victim to have survived the vicious, brutal attacks of this killer."

Fifield said the evidence linked Greenwell to the Feb. 21, 1987, killing of Vicki Heath, a night shift clerk at the Super 8 Motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and the March 3, 1989, killings of Jeanne Gilbert and Mary "Peggy" Gill.