Suspect Arrested in Connection With Attempted Kidnapping of Barista

Drive Thru sign
Drive Thru sign (JonÃ¡s Torres/Dreamstime.com)

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:55 AM EST

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a Washington state barista who narrowly escaped being dragged through a drive-thru window Monday.

The incident took place at around 5 a.m. at a coffee stand located in the 2200 block of Auburn Way in Auburn, the New York Post reported. In video surveillance footage, a man driving an SUV is seen grabbing the female barista's arm as she hands him change and forcefully yanks her toward him. 

According to police, the suspect then "attempted to drag the victim through the window using a looped zip tie device."

In the video footage, the female barista is seen pulling her arm back into the window and closing it as the customer drives off. On Tuesday, police announced in a tweet that the suspect had been arrested after "overwhelming support from the community."

Kolby Crossley, with the Auburn Police Department, described the abduction attempt to Fox 13 as "very concerning," and "very alarming."

Speaking with KOMO, the owner of the coffee shop said that her entire staff was shaken up by the incident. She added that the woman who had escaped the attempted kidnapping had worked at the business for 15 years. 

Newsfront
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a Washington state barista who narrowly escaped being dragged through a drive-thru window Monday.
Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:55 AM
