Gov. Stitt Invites Gun Manufacturers to Oklahoma

Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma's recently reelected governor, told Breitbart that he invites gun and ammunition makers to relocate to his state, which is prioritizing the Second Amendment.

Stitt has his eyes on next month's National Shooting Sports Foundation's SHOT Show in Las Vegas, where he wants to "tell Oklahoma's story" by letting "everybody know that we are business friendly for gun and ammo manufacturers" and value freedom.

"Our state is number 11 in the country right now of people moving to Oklahoma, not per-capita, but total numbers, because of our pro-business policy," Stitt said. "Our regulatory framework is so business-friendly.

"The first law I ever signed was constitutional carry, back in 2019. We have no restrictions on owning or using a suppressor while hunting," he said, adding that he also signed a measure "that forbids municipalities from enacting their own patchwork of gun control laws."

Stitt's comments are in the backdrop of President Joe Biden's renewed push to prohibit certain semi-automatic rifles, saying last week that he supports legislation similar to the expired 1994 federal assault weapons ban.

"We did it before. You may remember," Biden said. "In the '90s, we did it with the help of the very people in here, led by Speaker Pelosi in the House and many others. And we did it. And guess what? It worked."

Biden also said his administration plans to "limit the number of bullets that can be in a cartridge, clarify "the type of weapon that can be purchased and sold," and seek to "ban assault weapons."