Gun Rights Groups Challenge Restrictive Oregon Law

Gun rights groups are lining up to challenge Oregon from enforcing one of the nation's toughest gun control laws that voters narrowly passed Nov. 8.

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and the Oregon Firearms Federation have filed separate lawsuits in U.S. District Court, the first legal challenges to Measure 114, which requires people to pay for gun permits and complete safety training to acquire a firearm. It also calls for state police to create and maintain a searchable database of gun ownership.

The measure, which passed by fewer than 27,000 votes of nearly 1.9 million cast, also bans the sale of gun magazines from carrying more than 10 rounds of ammunition. It is set to take effect Dec. 8.

"Oregon has criminalized one of the most common and important means by which its citizens can exercise their fundamental right of self-defense," Second Amendment Foundation Executive Director Adam Kraut said on the group's website.

The Second Amendment Foundation is joined in its lawsuit by the Firearms Policy Coalition. The Oregon Firearms Federation is joined in its suit by Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Adam Johnson, who owns a gun store in Marion County.

"The SAF suit essentially mirrors all of the arguments and points we made about the impending magazine ban," the Oregon Firearms Federation said on its website. "They do not discuss or argue the permit to purchase.

"While it's clear that we consider the magazine ban a significant problem with Ballot Measure 114, we strongly oppose the permit to purchase requirements, as well."

The Oregon Firearms Federation is seeking a court-ordered injunction that would bar the measure from becoming law and a court ruling that the measure is unconstitutional. Judge Karin J. Immergut has scheduled a hearing on the suit for Friday at district court in Portland.

The legal landscape has shifted on gun control laws since Measure 114 was drafted. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 ruling overturned a New York law that placed strict limits on carrying guns outside the home. Also in June, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated a ruling in a San Diego case that upheld California's ban on gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds and returned it to a lower court to reconsider.

But Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, through her spokesperson, said last week that her office will defend the measure against lawsuits and assist agencies, such as state police, in helping to implement the new law, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.