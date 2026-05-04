GOP Leaders, Trump Rally Behind Rep. Barr in Ky.

Republican leaders are coalescing behind Rep. Andy Barr in the high-stakes Kentucky Senate race, with top GOP figures joining President Donald Trump in throwing their support behind the conservative lawmaker as the party looks to strengthen its majority.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Monday formally endorsed Barr, praising his conservative record and readiness to serve in the upper chamber.

"Andy Barr is a proven leader who will hit the ground running on day one as Kentucky's next U.S. senator," Thune said, highlighting Barr's experience in financial services, national security, and energy policy.

Scott echoed that sentiment, calling Barr "a conservative partner and ally in advancing economic opportunity" and emphasizing that his election would help Republicans "deliver the Trump agenda and unleash economic prosperity."

The endorsements come on the heels of a strong show of support from Trump, who on Friday called Barr a "proven political winner" and "100% solid American Patriot" in a Truth Social post.

Trump touted Barr's reliability as a conservative vote and his commitment to advancing key priorities, including tax cuts, deregulation, border security, and American energy dominance.

"Andy is the only Candidate who will easily defeat the Democrat," Trump wrote, predicting Barr's victory in what he described as a critical election for the nation's future.

The race to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has quickly become one of the most closely watched GOP primaries in the country.

Barr, who entered the race in April, is widely viewed as the front-runner following Trump's endorsement and growing institutional support.

According to The Hill, Trump's backing has already reshaped the field.

Businessman Nate Morris, a well-funded contender with ties to Vice President JD Vance, announced he would exit the race shortly after Trump suggested he step aside and consider a role in the administration.

Morris subsequently endorsed Barr, urging Republicans to unify behind the congressman.

Barr now faces former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the GOP primary scheduled for May 19.

Supporters say Barr's candidacy represents a clear continuation of the America First agenda, with a focus on economic growth, energy independence, and securing the southern border.

Trump also praised Barr's willingness to take bold steps in Washington, including supporting efforts to reform Senate rules to advance conservative legislation.

With McConnell retiring after more than four decades in Congress, Republicans see the Kentucky seat as critical to maintaining and expanding their Senate majority — particularly as Democrats continue pushing what GOP leaders describe as a far-left policy agenda.

As endorsements continue to roll in, Barr's campaign is gaining momentum, positioning him as a leading figure in the next generation of Republican leadership and a key ally in advancing Trump-era policies on Capitol Hill.