Kennedy Center Subscription Sales Fall 36 Percent From '24

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that sales of subscriptions at The Kennedy Center have fallen 36% from last year.

At this time last year, in 2024, the center generated $4,413,147 in revenue from subscriptions. As of June 1, subscriptions are at $2,656,524. The sales figures were obtained by former Kennedy Center employees and confirmed by current ones.

Notably, subscription sales are just one component of the Kennedy Center's revenue. It also generates revenue from donations, individual ticket sales, government funding "and other sources," the Post noted.

The performing arts center's operating budget in 2024 was $268 million. During that time, it generated $125 million from earned revenue such as ticket sales.

In a message to the Post, the current staffer said: "We understand providing information like this can be seen in a bad light. But we feel that it is necessary to show that mismanagement by the new leadership is becoming a real problem for the health of the organization."

The employee added that, feeling strong-armed by the new leadership, they felt they "no longer have a choice but to force complete transparency with the public."

In February, Richard Grenell, a longtime ally to President Donald Trump, took over as the center's president. Grenell appointed Donna Arduin Kauranen as the center's chief financial officer. Both have expressed that the institution is under dire financial strain.

"We have an operating deficit of over $100 million," Arduin Kauranen told the staff in a March email. In May, Grenell, citing from "the '24 and '25 budgets," accused that "fraud" had taken place at the Kennedy amounting to "$26 million in phantom revenue."

Former chair David Rubenstein and former president Deborah Rutter have denied any financial mismanagement.