Sen. John Kennedy: Biden Acting Like 'Bambi's Baby Brother' Against Russia

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden as being "Bambi's baby brother" over his reluctance to give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the weapons he needs to fight back against Russia.

"Biden has done some things right. It's a short list," the Louisiana Republican said on Fox News' "Fox and Friends," before Zelenskyy's speech to Congress. "The West has imposed sanctions on Russia's central bank, which have hurt Putin, haven't brought him to his knees, but they've been helpful."

But still, Biden won't give Zelenskyy what he needs to fight the war, said Kennedy.

"Zelenskyy, who has been an icon of guts and liberty, has united the West," said Kennedy. "He isn’t asking for us to send in our own planes, or our own pilots, or our own troops. He knows we're not going to do a no-fly zone, but he has made a reasonable request that we facilitate the supply of planes through the west that the Ukrainian pilots can fly and we ought to do it."

Kennedy insisted that he is not saying the United States must send in troops to Ukraine, but he warned about the United States showing any weakness, which "invites the wolves."

"The only way we're going to negotiate a peaceful solution to this is by showing Putin we mean business, and President Biden needs to give Zelenskyy what he needs," said Kennedy.

Kennedy also pointed out that the White House gave Putin "$17 billion for the International Monetary Fund in August."

"We've known since April that he was building up troops going in," said Kennedy, adding that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also approved $5 billion for Iran and $40 billion for China in special drawing rights.

"They are gift cards," said Kennedy. "Russia can take its gift card and go to the IMF and say, I want dollars or I want euros or I want pesos. And the country that owns that currency has to give it to them. Russia has to pay a really teeny tiny interest rate, which they probably won't pay."

Meanwhile, Russia will not be brought to its knees until its cash flow is stopped, and that money comes from oil and gas, said Kennedy.

"Countries have to buy their oil and gas because they say we can't get it anywhere else," he said. "Yes, you can, it's called the United States of America. All Biden has to do tomorrow is say sorry about that, but I'm adopting and all of the above energy type policy, wind, solar, but also nuclear, fossil fuels, oil, gas."