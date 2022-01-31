×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Homeland Security | Immigration | Media Bias | haitian | migrants | horse

Republicans Demand Report on CBP Agents Biden Accused of Whipping Migrants

horse mounted Border Patrol agents turn away haitian migrants in del rio, texas
Liberal media claimed this photo showed horse-mounted Border Patrol agents using horse whips on Haitian migrants, a claim that was debunked by the AP photographer, but spread by the Biden administration. (Felix Marquez/AP)

By    |   Monday, 31 January 2022 04:48 PM

Republicans are demanding the Biden administration release a report following the investigation of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents whipping Haitian migrants.

Seven House Republicans, three from Texas, requested in a letter Monday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas publish the investigation's findings regarding the accusations that horsebound agents were using split reins to whip migrants, the Washington Examiner reported.

"The widespread narrative of whipping based on a demonstratable lie — especially by members of this administration — demands that the public record be finalized by publicly disclosing the 'investigative work' conducted by Customs and Border Protections' (CBP) Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR)," Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas; Brian Babin, R-Texas; Scott Perry, R-Pa.; Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Mary Miller, R-Ill.; Michael Cloud, R-Texas, and Darrell Issa, R-Calif., noted in their letter to Secretary Mayorkas.

"For four months, the Biden administration and your Department have gone without even apologizing to the agents that were smeared. The American people deserve transparency from their government, and the United States Border Patrol deserves defense from their Department's Secretary against unfounded accusations."

On Sept. 19, 2021, mounted agents holding split reins were photographed on the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas, trying to prevent migrants from entering the U.S. The agents rode along the riverbank to stop the migrants from entering. Following the event, President Joe Biden said those migrants were "being strapped" and vowed to make "those people ... pay," referring to the border agents, for the perceived whipping of migrants.

But, according to one Department of Homeland Security official, they said they doubt "the current administration will release this report on the horse patrol incident because it makes the administration look terrible. They essentially convicted the mounted agents based upon a lie, which the investigation after 120 days would surely have revealed."

"My experience," the official added, "would be that this would have been done within a period of weeks."

So far, the Examiner noted there have been "no new developments" on the matter. The report was due late last week, but there was no comment on it from the Biden administration.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republicans are demanding the Biden administration release a report following the investigation of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents whipping Haitian migrants.
haitian, migrants, horse, whips, customs and border patrol, rio grande valley, del riot, dhs
346
2022-48-31
Monday, 31 January 2022 04:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved