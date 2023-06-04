×
Tags: ken buck | donald trump | ron desantis | 2024

Rep. Ken Buck: Forget Trying to 'Out-Trump Donald Trump'

By    |   Sunday, 04 June 2023 10:34 PM EDT

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that 2024 GOP presidential candidates trying to "out-Trump" former President Donald Trump should instead stick to whatever their strong suits are.

"You attended an event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis here in Washington in April," host Dana Bash said to Buck. "You sat next to him on the House Judiciary Committee when he was in the House. What do you think of his campaign so far? Do you have advice for him?"

"Yes," Buck replied, "I actually mentioned to him when we talked at that event in Washington, D.C."

"My advice is not to try to out-Trump Donald Trump. There is nobody ... really that operates in the same area as Donald Trump. And I think Ron DeSantis has a strong record of accomplishment in Florida when he was dealing with COVID and some other areas, and I think those are the things that he should be running on.

"I have not endorsed Ron DeSantis, and I would go to events for Nikki Haley or Tim Scott or others who are friends. But I do think that ... Ron should do his very best to run on his strong record as governor."

