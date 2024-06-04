Former Rep. Ken Buck: 'I Couldn't Tell the Lie'

Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican who resigned from Congress earlier this year reflected on his tenure in an interview with Jon Stewart on "The Daily Show."

Since resigning from Colorado's 4th Congressional District, Buck, elected in 2014, said he has learned there's more to life than "arguing about nothing and telling lies."

"I left because I couldn't tell the lie," Buck, who announced his resignation in March, said. "[The] 2020 election wasn't stolen. The Jan. 6 defendants aren't political prisoners."

The former Colorado congressmen said a big problem is that everyone gets their news sources in silos now.

"They just keep getting reinforced with certain ideas," Buck said. "I went to a neighbor's house the day after the 2020 election, their flag was upside down."

Buck said he hoped there would be a great leader who would help bring the country together, like a John F. Kennedy.

"You know, I probably wouldn't have said this 20 years ago, that he was a great hero, but you look at what John F. Kennedy did in terms of bringing the country together during the Cold War and moving us forward," Buck said. "There is somebody there that will help America heal and move forward. I know it's not Ken Buck."

Buck said neither former President Donald Trump nor President Joe Biden fit that mold. Buck dismissed Stewart's claim that he fell victim to "cancel culture."

"Well, one, I'm not a victim," he said. "If anything, I am absolutely blessed beyond belief with six grandkids."