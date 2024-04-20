Ken Buck Rebukes Rep. Greene Over Anti-Ukraine Aid Stance

Former Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., sharply criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for her recent “Nazi” stance on Ukraine, branding her "Moscow Marjorie" and accusing her of parroting Russian propaganda.

In an interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront," Buck lambasted Greene, asserting, "Moscow Marjorie has reached a new low." He compared her to "useful idiots" described by Bolshevik Revolution leader Vladimir Lenin, stating, "She is just mouthing the Russian propaganda, and really hurting American foreign policy in the process."

Greene's recent comments during a House Oversight Committee meeting stirred controversy. She referenced news stories and displayed photos alleging neo-Nazis in Ukraine, expressing concern over what she deemed misinformation about "the Nazis in Ukraine and their recruitment efforts that go all around the world."

MTG recently argued against foreign aid on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, advocating for an "America First" approach. She criticized the traditional Republican stance on foreign policy, asserting, "The days are over of the old Republican Party that wants to fund foreign wars and murder people in foreign lands."

“I don’t care if the [House of Representatives] Speaker’s office becomes a revolving door,” continued Greene, who has filed a motion to oust Johnson from his current role. “If that’s exactly what needs to happen, then let it be."

Despite Greene's opposition, the House moved forward with legislation to provide aid to Ukraine and other allies. The foreign aid rule passed by a significant margin of 316-94, enabling debate on bills concerning military aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Buck's criticism of Greene is not new. He previously referred to her as "Moscow Marjorie," highlighting her fixation on controversial issues rather than substantive legislative work. Buck cited her persistent focus on social media and accused her of taking cues from the Kremlin to boost her popularity and media coverage.

“Moscow Marjorie is focused now on this Ukraine issue and getting her talking points from the Kremlin and making sure that she is popular and she is getting a lot of coverage,” Buck said.