Ala. Gov. Ivey Sends National Guard to Southern Border

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said she will deploy 275 Alabama National Guard soldiers to the southern border.

Ivey, declaring "every state has become a border state," made the announcement on Thursday, according to AL.com.

"Every state has become a border state under the current policies, and Alabama remains committed to being an integral part of the mission to protect our southern border," she said. "The Alabama National Guard always stands ready to protect our citizens, and I thank our 275 troops, as well as their families, for their important service to our country."

Ivey had also sent National Guard troops to the southern border in 2018 and 2021, according to the news outlet.

She had been one of 25 governors who had urged President Joe Biden to "provide honest, accurate, detailed information on where the migrants admitted at the southern border are being relocated in the United States, in addition to comprehensive data on asylum claim timelines and qualification rates, and successful deportations."

Her announcement on deploying troops came as the Biden administration on Wednesday cleared the way to resume Texas border wall construction. Using executive powers, Biden waived 26 federal laws to allow building to resume in Starr County, Texas.

As a presidential candidate, Biden had vowed in 2020 that not "another foot of wall" would be constructed at the southern border during a Biden administration.