Biden Does About-Turn on Border Wall Construction

Then a presidential candidate, Joe Biden vowed in 2020 that not “another foot of wall” would be constructed at the southern border during a Biden administration.

In an interview with NPR in August 2020, mere months before the general election, Biden was asked if he would tear down the wall that then President Donald Trump had constructed to that point.

“There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration,” Biden said then.

Fast forward three-plus years to Wednesday, when the Biden administration cleared the way to resume Texas border wall construction. Using executive power, Biden waived 26 federal laws to allow building to resume in Starr County, Texas.

"There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas," Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS secretary, stated in Wednesday’s notice.

Biden used executive action on Jan. 20, 2021, his first day in office, to put an end to the wall construction Trump had started.

"So interesting to watch Crooked Joe Biden break every environmental law in the book to prove that I was right when I built 560 miles (they incorrectly state 450 in story!) of brand new, beautiful border wall," Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday.