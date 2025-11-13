Environmental Groups Lash Out at Hochul Over New Energy Policy

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is feeling the heat from environmental groups as she pivots energy policy, facing reelection next year.

Last week, Hochul approved a new gas pipeline while allowing a gas-fueled cryptocurrency miner to remain running in the state for five years.

Hochul's decisions caused three climate-focused groups to endorse her primary opponent, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.

"She did not just approve a fossil fuel project. She made a moral choice," Delgado said in a statement. "New Yorkers deserve a governor who does not treat the climate crisis as a PR problem, but as a test of moral leadership."

Food & Water Action, New York Communities for Change, and Third Act's New York chapters endorsed Delgado following the pipeline announcement.

Hochul has dismissed her critics, saying her "all-of-the-above" approach to energy is about governing in reality.

"We are facing war against clean energy from Washington Republicans, including our New York delegation, which is why we have adopted an all-of-the-above approach that includes a continued commitment to renewables and nuclear power to ensure grid reliability and affordability," Hochul said.

Labor unions and business units have supported Hochul's new approach as many residents face rising energy costs and concerns about the reliability of the power grid.

"No governor, Republican or Democrat wants to be sitting in their office and having blackouts," Gavin Donohue, head of the Independent Power Producers of New York Inc. said to Politico.

"The reliability numbers ... are a real, real eye-opener to the governor and I think she's exerted some political courage on this issue," Donohue added.

As part of her new policy, Hochul wants to revise the state's 2019 law that requires a steep emission reduction the state is not on track to achieve, Politico reported.

Hochul also put a hold on regulations to limit emissions and charge polluters.

"From driving new investments in offshore wind, solar energy, and clean water, to cleaning up industrial waste sites in disadvantaged communities, Gov. Hochul has shown that we can address climate change head-on while creating good-paying jobs and lowering costs," Hochul campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said to Politico.

Proponents of the new pipeline said it will lower energy costs while opponents have expressed concern about the negative environmental impact.

Environmental groups were further inflamed when the state settled a lawsuit by issuing a permit for the Greenidge cryptocurrency mining plant.

It had previously denied the permit, saying its emissions violated the state's 2019 climate law.

"This is a disgusting betrayal of New Yorkers and a slap in the face to everyone who fought for our climate law," said Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian to Politico.