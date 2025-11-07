12 GOP State Senators Endorse Stefanik in N.Y. Governor Bid

Twelve New York Republican state senators have thrown their support behind Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as she officially launches her campaign for governor, signaling strong early backing from within the party.

New York Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt led the endorsements, joined by 11 other GOP senators, calling Stefanik the "fighter New York needs" to challenge incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and what he described as the "radical progressive policies" coming out of Albany.

"Albany's one-party rule has driven New York to the brink," Ortt said in a statement. "Kathy Hochul and her allies have turned our state into a testing ground for radical progressive policies, and hardworking New Yorkers are paying the price."

"Families can't afford to heat their homes, small businesses are crushed by taxes and regulations, crime is rampant, and people are fleeing in record numbers," he added.

Ortt praised Stefanik as "tough, smart, and unafraid to take on the radical Left," saying she would restore affordability, bring back jobs, crack down on crime, and "stand up for hardworking New Yorkers who've been ignored for far too long."

The endorsement list includes:

– Ortt

– Sen. Jake Ashby

– Sen. George Borrello

– Sen. Steve Chan

– Sen. Joseph Griffo

– Sen. Pam Helming

– Sen. Andrew Lanza

– Sen. Peter Oberacker

– Sen. Rob Rolison

– Sen. Dan Stec

– Sen. Jim Tedisco

– Sen. Mark Walczyk

The wave of endorsements comes as Stefanik, a rising star within the Republican Party and chair of the House GOP Conference during the 117th and 118th Congresses (2021–2025), seeks to translate her national profile into a statewide campaign. Her entry into the governor's race sets up what could become a high-stakes contest for control of New York's executive office, which Democrats have held for nearly two decades.

While no official Democrat challengers have emerged beyond Hochul, Stefanik's announcement and the early show of unity from the state's Republican Senate caucus suggest a potentially energized GOP effort in 2026.

Stefanik, 41, formally announced her candidacy in an X post on Friday morning, writing, "Kathy Hochul is the Worst Governor in America."

"Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation with the highest taxes, highest energy, utilities, rent, and grocery bills," Stefanik said. "When New Yorkers were looking for leadership from our Governor, she bent the knee to the raging Defund the Police, Tax Hiking Communist causing catastrophe for New York families."

"It's time to: FIRE HOCHUL. SAVE NEW YORK," she added.