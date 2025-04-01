WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: karoline leavitt | ms13 | el salvador | ice | gang member

WH: Man Deported in Error Was MS-13 Gang Member

By    |   Tuesday, 01 April 2025 03:43 PM EDT

A Maryland resident deported to El Salvador as a result of “an administrative error” was a member of the MS-13 gang, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was last known to be at a notorious prison in El Salvador known as CECOT. Leavitt said while his deportation may have been a clerical error, Abrego Garcia was a leader of the criminal gang.

The administration maintains the position that this individual who was deported to El Salvador and will not be returning to our country was a member of the brutal and vicious MS-13 gang,” Leavitt said. “We also have credible intelligence proving that this individual was involved in human trafficking. This individual was a member, actually a leader, of the brutal MS-13 gang, which this president has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.” 

Leavitt said reports that Abrego Garcia was a family man living a peaceful life are false.

“This individual is an illegal criminal who broke our nation’s immigration laws. He is a leader in the brutal MS-13 gang, and he is involved in human trafficking. And now MS-13 is a designated foreign terrorist organization,” Leavitt said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


