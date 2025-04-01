ICE Admits Error After Man Deported to El Salvador Prison

A Maryland resident was deported by the United States to El Salvador as the result of an "administrative error" which ignored his protected legal status to be in the U.S., according to ABC News. A representative of the government's Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed the situation in a court filing.

ABC reported Kilmer Armado Abrego-Garcia was last known to be at a notorious prison in El Salvador known as CECOT. Attorneys representing Abrego-Garcia are attempting to get an order for his return to the U.S.

Newsweek reported the man traveled to the U.S. as a 16-year-old in 2011 because of gang threats. He filed for protection in the U.S., which was granted. According to Newsweek, his attorneys believe the gang affiliation link happened after an informant claimed he was connected with a gang. Abrego-Garcia was detained by ICE in early March and was flown to El Salvador on March 15.

Vice President JD Vance posted about the case, indicating Abrego-Garcia had no legal right to be in the U.S. "My further comment is that it's gross to get fired up about gang members getting deported while ignoring citizens they victimize."