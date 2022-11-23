Kari Lake to Newsmax: 'What They Did to Our Sacred Vote Is Unforgivable'

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax Wednesday that the "shoddy" handling of counting the midterm-election votes in the Grand Canyon State "requires that we take action."

"We have learned that the 2022 election, which was a couple of weeks ago, was run so poorly, so shoddy, and there was most likely malicious intent in the way this was run," Lake said during an appearance on Newsmax’s "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Lake then added: "We cannot allow an election like this to stand."

"... What they did on Election Day to punish Election Day voters is outrageous, and we've learned that 85% of those working the polls that day said they're not at all confident in the election, in the way it was run," Lake continued. "There were three-hour lines, 62% of the equipment and the polling places was in-operational or not fully functioning.

"They knew that on Election Day, that's when our voters were showing up and they intentionally, in my belief, threw a wrench into the machinery to make sure that would be a day of disaster when it comes to elections," added Lake.

Earlier this week, CNN’s Scott Jennings gave Lake some unsolicited advice regarding her claims there were irregularities in the Arizona election.

"My view is, if you have something, go to court," Jennings said. "If you don’t, shut up. We had an election – the winners won, the losers conceded. Most places this worked out. I think it's unfortunate for the people who are out there trying to do their duty and count the votes, and I hope they're safe, but broadly, this went okay.

"In Arizona, we have an issue, and I think people should respect the results of elections," said Jennings.

According to the National Review, Lake lost her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs (currently Arizona's secretary of state) but refused to concede.

Reacting to Jennings' comments, Lake said, "We're going to take his advice.

"We're taking it to court, and it's going to be a doozy of a case and that guy doesn't know what he's talking about.

"We have a case that we're putting together that I believe is going to be shocking," added Lake, a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate. "We have whistleblowers coming forward. We have inside information about how this was run, what was going on behind the scenes. What they did to our sacred vote is unforgivable."