Suspicious Package Containing White Powder Sent to Kari Lake's Phoenix Office

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 06 November 2022 02:15 PM EST

The Phoenix campaign office for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake remains closed, two days before Election Day, after two envelopes containing a "suspicious white powder" were received in the mail.

Saturday, a campaign staffer opened one envelope, containing a powder, according to the statement, posted on Twitter by CNN's Kyung Lah. In all, law enforcement confiscated two envelopes, sending them to the FBI in Quantico for examination, the campaign said.

"We look forward to law enforcement completing their investigation as quickly as possible. Rest assured, we are taking this security threat incredibly seriously and we are thankful for the Phoenix PD, FBI, first responders, bomb squad, and HazMat crews that responded to this incident," the statement said.

"In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher and we cannot be intimidated. we continue to push full speed ahead to win this election on Tuesday," it added.

The staffer that opened the envelope is currently under medical supervision, and has not become ill, Ross Trumble, communication director for Lake, said. "We are all praying that remains the case.”

Lake's campaign confirmed to Arizona TV station 3/TV/CBS 5 that the Phoenix Fire Department’s hazardous materials crew responded to a report from the office that a suspicious envelope had arrived.

Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Phil Krynsky, in a statement, did not confirm what was in the packages or if there was a powder but said the "items were suspicious in nature and remain under investigation. Our patrol units were there until approximately 5 a.m….additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area. There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 06 November 2022 02:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

