Kari Lake to Newsmax: Dems 'Reality Deniers' on 'Planet Crazy'

Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is still waiting for Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to put her ideas and candidacy up against Lake on a debate stage, because common sense people want off Democrats' "planet crazy," Lake told Newsmax.

"Republicans have the common sense ideas; the Democrats' ideas are dead-end, destructive ideas that are full of hypocrisy," Lake told Tuesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance," denouncing Democrats and President Joe Biden's administration for denying inflation that is now plaguing Americans.

"Inflation is eating up a third of people's retirement savings. People are in a panic right now in every city across this country and across the entire nation. I call them reality deniers because they are completely on planet crazy. And we want off.

"We want to actually get back to reality and start fixing some of these problems that they caused, and that's where the Republicans, the America First Republicans come in."

While Democrats like Hobbs have no answer to calls for a debate, Republicans have the answers to save America, Lake told Bolling.

"We've got ideas and solutions to all of these problems from the border, to the drug epidemic, to our schools, teaching just inappropriate garbage rather than a curriculum that helps our kids get ahead, to the crime that we're seeing on our streets: We have solutions to help solve these problems."

Lake, an outspoken defender of calls for election integrity and a former TV news anchor, is finding even the media has come to admit she is too savvy for the liberal narratives.

"I've been having fun just telling the truth to the fake news because they deserve it; they deserve everything they get," she told Bolling.

"And you know what's interesting, Eric?" she continued. "They're actually starting to adjust the way they cover us, and instead of asking these loaded questions where they're pushing a narrative, they're starting to ask more honest questions. Unfortunately when they write their stories, there's still leading, and they're still pushing a bunch of propaganda.

"But we're working on — I'm trying to teach them how to be true, honest journalists. I don't know if there's a chance for them to, you know, change their ways, but hopefully they'll learn."

Lake added the recent questions about her potentially being former President Donald Trump's running make in 2024 shows: 1. the media knows she is a strong candidate; 2. the media is trying to weaponize her ambition against her gubernatorial candidate.

"I'm not looking at 2024; I'm worried to be honest — the reason I'm in this is I want to make sure we have a country, and if we don't get things right in this midterm election, if we get someone like a Katie Hobbs in a border state like Arizona, I think we lose our country," Lake said. "She's open borders all the way. She doesn't want to have any election integrity. She doesn't want to have any common sense laws to stop the inflation and curb the crime and the drugs pouring across. We have to solve problems starting now. And that's why I'm in this."

Ultimately, the media has had to turn from mocking Lake's campaign to suggesting she is now fit for even higher office, Lake noted.

"It is humorous that the press would even ask me about that because it wasn't all that long ago when they were saying things like, 'Oh, what the heck does she know? Why would she run for office? How dare she run for office? Who does she think she is?'" Lake mocked. "And now, all of a sudden, the press is asking me: 'Are you going to leave and become vice president?'

"I think it's humorous. I think they're trying to scare the voters and the electorate. I tell the fake news that I'm not only going to be here for years, I'm going to be here two terms, eight years and I'm going to be the fake news' worst nightmare, and we will continue to call them out for their propaganda and they're lying to the American people.

"And we are going to do great things for Arizona, and they're going to have to cover it. And I know their heads are going to be exploding along the way. It's going to be fun to watch."

Despite the media trying to stop her campaign success, Lake is determined to press on for Arizona.

"We are going to secure our border, and we are going to bring an end to this fentanyl crisis in Arizona as best we can — stop the flow of that horribly deadly drug — and we are going to secure our streets," she concluded.

"I'm taking marching orders as governor from the people of Arizona, and we will have a safe state and we will bring back safe streets and sanity."

