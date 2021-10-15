×
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Mosque Attack in Afghan City of Kandahar

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Mosque Attack in Afghan City of Kandahar
A Taliban fighter (top) stands atop the entrance to a Shiite mosque in Kandahar on October 15, 2021, after a suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers that killed at least 33 people and injured 74 others, Taliban officials said. (Photo by Javed TANVEER / AFP) (Photo by JAVED TANVEER/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 15 October 2021 06:00 PM

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group’s Amaq news agency said on Friday.

The statement added that two Islamic state fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshipers.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


