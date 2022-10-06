More Migrants Dropped Off Outside Kamala Harris' Home

For the second time this week, a bus pulled up outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C., and dropped off migrants Thursday.

According to NBC Washington, approximately 50 men, women and children had arrived in Texas from South America before being transported to the district.

SAMU First Response volunteers were on site to assist the migrants and some in the crowd could be seen carrying plastic bags, according to the news outlet.

"Our support to these migrants aims to reinstate a sense of security and dignity so they can continue their journey," SAMU's website read.

NBC reports that many of the migrants are expected to continue traveling onward from D.C.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, both Republicans, have bused thousands of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to Democrat-run cities, including New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Chicago to give promoters of "sanctuary city" policies an idea of what border towns experience.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently flew 50 migrants to the affluent island community of Martha's Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts.

Abbott said last month that he was "sending a direct message" to Harris to close the southern border by busing more than 100 migrants to her doorstep.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has called the situation a "humanitarian crisis" that's draining aid groups, and the city declared a public emergency last month to deal with the newcomers.

The D.C. Council voted unanimously two weeks ago to create an Office of Migrant Services. According to CNN, the new agency will provide arriving migrants with basic needs, including meals, transportation, and urgent medical care.

The district will allocate $10 million to set up and support the new office, and Bowser said she will seek partial reimbursement through the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.