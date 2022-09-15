Busloads of Migrants Arrive From Texas Outside VP Harris' House

Two busloads of migrants arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence early Thursday morning.

The Washington Examiner reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's administration had approved the drop-off. The migrants were dropped off at a bus stop nearby Harris' residence in the Naval Observatory residence in Washington, D.C.

It came after Harris said Sunday the southern border is secure.

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," Harris said: "We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration. But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years.

The New York Post reported a representative from a charity called Sanctuary DMV arrived on the scene outside Harris' home and told the migrants they would be transported to a local church, where they would be offered aid.

WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C. noted the bus drop-off came exactly as week after Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency in response to the busloads of migrants coming into the nation's capital from Texas and Arizona.

With the emergency declaration, Bowser has the power to establish a new department — the Office of Migrant Services — which can provide up to $10 million worth of services to incoming migrants.

Since April, Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, both Republicans, have bused thousands of migrants to New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., all of which are categorized as "sanctuary" cities, where the municipal laws tend to protect asylum seekers who entered the U.S. illegally from deportation or prosecution, despite federal immigration law.