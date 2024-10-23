Harris: No Religious Out for Providers on Abortion Care

Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview Tuesday night she would not allow religious exemptions for healthcare providers on abortion if she becomes president, a move that could effectively force them to perform the procedure against their moral beliefs.

Speaking with NBC's Hallie Jackson, Harris emphasized she would not compromise with Republican lawmakers on abortion legislation and reaffirmed her commitment to codifying Roe v. Wade into law.

"Let's just start with a fundamental fact, a basic freedom has been taken from the women of America: the freedom to make decisions about their own body." Harris said. "And that cannot be negotiable, which is that we need to put back in the protections of Roe v. Wade. And that is it."

Harris' hardline stance has drawn criticism from pro-life conservatives and religious groups.

"Kamala Harris admits she would deny religious exemptions for abortions — forcing Christians to kill unborn children and seemingly doubling down on weaponizing the government to jail pro-lifers who pray outside abortion facilities," advocacy group CatholicVote posted on X. "Why would any Christian vote for her?"

Abortion has been a central focus of Harris' presidential campaign, as she seeks to rally support among pro-choice voters.

Harris has consistently slammed former President Donald Trump for appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade.

However, Trump has said he would leave the issue up to the states and would not mandate a national abortion ban.

He has also said he would veto a federal abortion ban if Congress were to place one on his desk.