VP Harris' Niece Calls for Critical Race Theory to Be Taught at Home

Vice President Kamala Harris' niece wants parents to teach critical race theory to their children at home.

Meena Harris, Kamala's niece, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Monday that "public schools have long failed to acknowledge the history and realities of racism. The recent right-wing crusade against 'critical race theory' — a term so frightening its opponents dare not even learn what it means — is the latest manifestation of that deeply rooted trend."

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

According to the Washington Examiner, Meena could be influencing the White House's positions on critical race theory by proxy of Kamala. Additionally, it was pointed out on CNN that "some fear the vice president is, as she has often done in her political life, leaning heavily on her [family], whom they sense exerting influence over everything from staff hires to political decisions — a not-uncommon situation historically among presidents and vice presidents."