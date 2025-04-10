WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ted cruz | donald trump | commerce | big tech

Sen. Cruz Splits With Trump to Push His Agenda

By    |   Thursday, 10 April 2025 02:23 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz has shown he is unafraid to criticize the White House or advance his own agenda even if it clashes with President Donald Trump's priorities.

The Texas Republican angered the administration when he promised to use his perch as chair of the Senate Commerce Committee to go after Big Tech CEOs friendly to the administration.

Cruz was also highly critical of Trump's tariff plan, warning of a political bloodbath for the party.

"I am doing everything I can to urge the president to listen to the voices of the angels and not the devils," Cruz told Politico.

When asked if he still harbors presidential ambitions, Cruz told Politico he remains focused on his work in the upper chamber.

"We have an enormous amount of work in front of us right now," he said. "We just had a presidential election in which President Trump won an incredible mandate from the American people. ... My  focus right now is 100% on rolling up my sleeves and doing the hard work to deliver on the promises he made and to deliver on the mandate for voters."

Cruz added he wants the Commerce Committee to be focused on "jobs, jobs, jobs," noting the committee has jurisdiction on over 40% of the economy.

Republicans on the Commerce Committee have chafed at some of Cruz's plans, blocking him from being granted unchecked subpoena power to go after Big Tech, with support from the Trump administration, Politico reported.

"I view Big Tech censorship as the single greatest threat to free speech in America and the single greatest threat to free and fair elections in America," Cruz said. "We're going to engage in vigorous oversight, and if there is resistance, the committee will use compulsory processes to enforce compliance."

Cruz has also clashed with some Republicans over his desire to let the federal government  auction wireless airwaves for commercial use. He believes it will create jobs while Pentagon officials and other Republican lawmakers believe it's a national security risk, Politico reported.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Thursday, 10 April 2025 02:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

