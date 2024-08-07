WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | tim walz | 2024 election | campaign | money

Harris Raises $36M in 24 Hours After Walz VP Pick

By    |   Wednesday, 07 August 2024 03:21 PM EDT

Officials say Vice President Kamala Harris raised $36 million in 24 hours after announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 presidential race.

The campaign said the haul is one of the biggest of the 2024 election cycle.

Harris' campaign had previously announced it raised $310 million in July, which includes $200 million in the seven days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Harris' campaign says two-thirds of those donations came from first-time donors and reflects "grassroots enthusiasm." The total is more than double the nearly $139 million the Trump campaign said it raised in July.

Harris picked Walz on Tuesday after a two-week vetting process that also included interviews with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

Harris and Walz appeared together for the first time at a campaign event in Philadelphia on Tuesday, and will travel to swing states Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona this week.

At the Philadelphia rally, Harris praised Walz as someone "who can help build this brighter future, a leader who will help unite our nation and move us forward, a fighter for the middle class, a patriot who believes, as I do, in the extraordinary promise of America, a promise of freedom, opportunity and justice, not just for some, but for all."

Harris was officially cemented as the Democrat nominee after a virtual roll-call vote of state delegations Monday.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Officials say Vice President Kamala Harris raised $36 million in 24 hours after announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 presidential race.
kamala harris, tim walz, 2024 election, campaign, money
235
2024-21-07
Wednesday, 07 August 2024 03:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved