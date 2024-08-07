Harris Raises $36M in 24 Hours After Walz VP Pick

Officials say Vice President Kamala Harris raised $36 million in 24 hours after announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 presidential race.

The campaign said the haul is one of the biggest of the 2024 election cycle.

Harris' campaign had previously announced it raised $310 million in July, which includes $200 million in the seven days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Harris' campaign says two-thirds of those donations came from first-time donors and reflects "grassroots enthusiasm." The total is more than double the nearly $139 million the Trump campaign said it raised in July.

Harris picked Walz on Tuesday after a two-week vetting process that also included interviews with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

Harris and Walz appeared together for the first time at a campaign event in Philadelphia on Tuesday, and will travel to swing states Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona this week.

At the Philadelphia rally, Harris praised Walz as someone "who can help build this brighter future, a leader who will help unite our nation and move us forward, a fighter for the middle class, a patriot who believes, as I do, in the extraordinary promise of America, a promise of freedom, opportunity and justice, not just for some, but for all."

Harris was officially cemented as the Democrat nominee after a virtual roll-call vote of state delegations Monday.