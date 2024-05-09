VP Harris Blasts SCOTUS Over Roe, Warns of Future Decisions

Vice President Kamala Harris is slamming the conservative-majority Supreme Court — suggesting future decisions may limit civil rights and personal freedoms.

In an interview with The New York Times, Harris pounced on the high court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and raised alarms about the court’s leanings.

“This court has shown itself to be an activist court,” she told the Times. “I worry about fundamental freedoms across the board.”

She wouldn’t elaborate, however, saying: “I don’t want to, at this point, use my voice in a way that is alarmist. But this court has made it very clear that they are willing to undo recognized rights.”

Harris pointed to Justice Clarence Thomas’ writings in the case overturning Roe — including his opinion that the court should “reconsider” decisions guaranteeing rights to same-sex intercourse, as well those regarding marriage and contraception.

“You could even look at Clarence Thomas saying a lot of the quiet part out loud,” Harris said. “Just look at what he said and then maybe that gives us some indication. Just look at one of the justices to see where they might go next.”

On the presidential race, Harris asserted former President Donald Trump doesn’t trust women to make their own decisions, but refused to say if he respects women in any capacity.

“I don’t know what is in his mind,” she told the Times.

“I will say that when you look at Trump abortion bans around the country, those abortion bans suggest that there’s a lack of trust of women to be able to know what’s in their own best interest.”

Harris predicted a dark future for abortion rights if there is a new Trump administration; the former president has said the issue should be left to states to decide.

“I think the American people recognize when they’re being gaslit and have the ability to decipher beyond the charade,” Harris told the outlet.