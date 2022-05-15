Kamala Draws Scrutiny Over Poorly Orated Speech She Appeared to Read

Appearing at a special summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations hosted by the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris drew scrutiny over her poorly orated speech to address the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and other issues.

On Friday, the State Department tweeted a video of Harris that showed her glancing down at her notes. In the video, the vice president said, "Our world is more interconnected and interdependent. That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis, which is why we will work together and continue to work together to address these issues."

But the tweeted video cut off Harris mid-sentence. Continuing on, the vice president said, "... which is why we will work together and continue to work together to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements that we will convene to work together on to galvanize global action.

"With that, I thank you all. This is a matter of urgent priority for all of us. And I know we will work on this together."

Despite the redundancies in the vice president's oration, this is not the first time she's drawn criticism for her words.

In March, the vice president appeared on the "Morning Hustle" radio program to discuss the geopolitics of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. When asked by the show's host to explain in layman's terms how the invasion would affect the United States, Harris said: "So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that's wrong, and it goes against everything that we stand for."