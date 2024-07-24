Harris Raised Money For Controversial 'Freedom Fund'

Vice President Kamala Harris is actively raising money for a bail fund that helps free violent criminals from jail even as the presidential campaign she just launched has indicated her candidacy for the White House will refer repeatedly to her roots as a former prosecutor who was tough on crime, TJV reported on Wednesday

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which was an organization that was little known previously, was promoted by Harris following George Floyd's death in June 2020. She was then a senator representing California.

Harris' fundraising page for the Minnesota Freedom Fund currently remains active four years after she started it.

Back in 2020, she posted on social media that "if you're able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota."

Harris was referring to the Black Lives Matters protesters.

Only a tiny portion of the millions raised went to help bail out those involved in Black Lives Matter protests, with the vast majority going to help others post bail.

Republicans have pointed out that her support for this fund, even to this day, shows that the vice president is soft on crime, according to the Washington Examiner.

During Harris' failed 2020 presidential campaign, she criticized the cash bail system as a major reason for systemic racism, even though when she served as San Francisco district attorney in 2004 she touted cash bail as an invaluable tool to reduce violent crime in her city.