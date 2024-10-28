VP Harris to Do Second Interview With Charlamagne tha God

Vice President Kamala Harris will do another interview with radio personality Charlamagne tha God on Tuesday, her second since becoming the Democrat nominee. Harris held a virtual town hall with Charlamagne on his show "The Breakfast Club" earlier this month, where she faced questions over her plans for Black Americans.

During that appearance, Harris stuck to her talking points amid discussions about her time as San Francisco district attorney, the border crisis, and reparations. At one point, Charlamagne asked Harris about allegations she had locked up thousands of Black men on marijuana charges during her tenure as DA. He said, "One of the biggest pieces of misinformation, one of the biggest allegations against you, is that you targeted and locked up thousands of Black men in San Francisco for weed," Charlamagne said. "Some say you did it to boost your career. Some say you did it out of pure hate for Black men. Please tell us the facts."

Harris said, "It's just simply not true. And what public defenders who are around those days will tell you, I was the most progressive prosecutor in California on marijuana cases and would not send people to jail for simple possession of weed."

Tuesday's interview will air at 7 a.m. ET, and comes exactly one week before Election Day. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seeking support from Black voters, who have traditionally voted Democrat. However, Trump is has been making gains this election cycle. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed a 12-point drop in Harris' support among Black voters compared to President Joe Biden in 2020.