Kamala Harris Office in Arizona Hit by Gunfire

An office building in Arizona being used by Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and several other Democrat candidates was struck by gunfire on Monday, NBC News reported.

The Tempe Police Department told the news outlet that officers discovered apparent damage from gunfire at an office being used by staff for the Harris campaign, the Arizona Democratic Party, and multiple Democrat House and Senate campaigns.

“Overnight, several shots were fired into our Tempe Democratic Party coordinated campaign office,” said Sean McEnerney, the coordinated campaign manager for the Arizona Democratic Party. "We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured.”

Harris is set to travel to Arizona on Friday for her first trip to the Grand Canyon State since Aug. 9.

Tempe police are currently investigating the incident as a property crime. Video shown on local television stations shows multiple bullet holes visible from the exterior of the building, two in the door and two more in the windows.