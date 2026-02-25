Harris on 2028 Bid: 'I Haven't Decided — I Might'

Former Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she has not decided if she will make another bid for the White House, telling podcaster and author Sharon McMahon, "I haven't decided — I might."

The brief but pointed statement is likely to intensify speculation about a potential 2028 campaign and keep Harris in conversations about the Democratic Party's future leadership.

Harris, who previously served as vice president and U.S. senator from California, became the Democrat nominee in 2024 after President Joe Biden declined to seek reelection. She ultimately lost the general election to President Donald Trump, prompting a period of reflection within the party about messaging, coalition-building, and strategy.

Since then, Harris has maintained a measured public presence, appearing at select events and engaging in policy discussions while largely avoiding commentary about her electoral defeat or long-term plans.

During the podcast interview, Harris also addressed her recent book, pushing back on suggestions that it was intended to serve as a political relaunch.

"The book was about a specific period in time," she said. "There was no agenda beyond what we've discussed already, which is just sharing with people the reality of the experience and hopefully allowing people to see something of themselves."

Political analysts note that even tentative language about a future run can shape early organizing efforts, donor outreach, and activist engagement years before a primary contest. Several Democrat governors and members of Congress are already viewed as potential 2028 contenders, though the field remains fluid.

Harris did not provide a timeline for making a decision about another presidential bid, nor did she elaborate on what factors would weigh most heavily in her choice.

Democrat strategists say the party is still evaluating lessons from 2024 and assessing how to broaden its appeal in future national races.