Trump Campaign Bashed After Honoring Juneteenth

After the Trump campaign released a statement Wednesday to honor Juneteenth, President Joe Biden's campaign fired back with a statement of its own, accusing Donald Trump of politicizing the day.

"'All slaves are free!' This was the cry that rang out on June 19th, 1865," Team Trump Black Media Director Janiyah Thomas wrote in a statement released by the Trump campaign. "The principle of freedom has always been at the foundation of the Republican Party.

"Today, we reflect on how far we have come as a nation and remember that light will always triumph over darkness. With President Trump's leadership, our party will continue to advance the American dream for all people."

Minutes later, the Biden-Harris HQ X account, self-billed as the "official rapid response page of the Biden-Harris campaign," attempted to blame Trump for politicizing the day.

"Juneteenth is about celebrating our history — yet Donald Trump thinks so little of Black voters that he thinks we'll forget this," the rapid response Biden-Harris campaign statement read. "From embracing white supremacists to calling for the death penalty for the innocent Central Park 5 and promoting racist conspiracies about Barack Obama, racism is the single through line of Trump's life and career.

"The best thing Donald Trump ever did for Black people was to lose to Joe Biden four years ago. No amount of pandering erases the real harm he's caused Black communities across the country — or the fact that he'll hurt more Black people if he wins a second term.

"After a lifetime of racism and in honor of the holiday, the least Trump could do is give Black America a day off from his campaign's racist, empty pandering. Black voters have had enough — and they're ready to put an end to Trump's candidacy this November."

According to recent polling, Trump is gaining support among Black voters while Biden is losing support.

Republicans frequently remind Democrat voters that the Republican Party rose on having freed the slaves in the Civil War era. Trump supporters often point to Biden's comment during the 2020 campaign when he said: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black."

A request for comment was sent to the Trump campaign.