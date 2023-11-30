House Panel Subpoenas Former WH Officials Over Censorship

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, issued subpoenas to two former White House officials over their roles in coercing and colluding with companies to censor speech on social media.

Jordan subpoenaed Andrew Slavitt, former White House Senior Advisor for the COVID Response Team, and Robert Flaherty, former Director of Digital Strategy for the Biden White House, to appear for a deposition as part of the investigation by the Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

“As one of the primary liaisons between the Executive Office of the President (EOP) and social media companies, you are uniquely positioned to advance the Committee’s oversight,” Jordan wrote.

The panel previously requested that Slavitt and Flaherty voluntarily appear for a transcribed interview and both declined.