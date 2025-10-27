Judge to Rule If Kirk Murder Suspect Can Wear Civilian Clothes in Court

A Utah courtroom is bracing for another showdown Monday as a judge prepares to decide whether Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating conservative leader Charlie Kirk, will be allowed to appear before jurors in civilian clothes instead of a jail jumpsuit and shackles.

The ruling by District Judge Tony Graf follows a tense week of sealed filings, legal bickering, and a closed-door hearing Friday in Provo.

On Friday, defense lawyers and prosecutors clashed over how Robinson should be presented to the public during one of the nation’s most closely watched murder cases.

Robinson, 22, is charged with fatally shooting Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder, during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Kirk was struck in the neck by a single bullet while onstage before hundreds of students during his American Comeback Tour.

Kirk, 31, died moments later as the crowd scattered.

His killing stunned the conservative movement and prompted President Donald Trump to call for the death penalty for the alleged gunman.

He is survived by his wife Erika and two young children.

Robinson faces aggravated murder and related charges that could lead to capital punishment — Utah being one of just five states that still authorizes a firing squad.

Defense attorneys argue that forcing Robinson to appear in prison garb would prejudice potential jurors and undermine his right to a fair trial.

They cited the extensive national coverage and claimed the “spectacle” of shackles has already “polluted the waters of justice.”

State prosecutors — in coordination with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office — countered that security risks justify restraints.

A classified filing, reportedly co-authored by the sheriff’s office, warned that sensitive information “might endanger personal and public safety if disclosed.”

Robinson last appeared virtually from jail wearing a suicide smock during a September hearing.

He has not yet entered a plea.

The sheriff’s office also urged the court to restrict media coverage, citing threats and intense scrutiny surrounding the case.

Graf is expected to rule Monday afternoon on whether Robinson can wear civilian attire during future hearings.

His next scheduled court appearance is Thursday, when pretrial motions resume.