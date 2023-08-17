Judge Tosses Misdemeanor Tax Charges Against Hunter Biden

A federal judge in Delaware dismissed two misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden on Thursday, an expected procedural move in the wake of his plea deal with the Justice Department falling apart.

The move allows special counsel David Weiss to explore more or new charges in different jurisdictions. Weiss is the prosecutor who originally agreed to the plea deal with Biden. The tax charges were filed in Delaware as part of the plea deal, which was subsequently blown up by District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Noreika approved Thursday's dismissal.

The misdemeanor charges against Biden were for failing to pay his taxes on time in 2017 and 2018. Reportedly, the DOJ ignored the guidance of IRS whistleblowers, who told Congress that they recommended six felonies be brought against Biden.

Weiss on Tuesday officially withdrew the plea deal in a court filing after Noreika challenged the compromise late last month. Renegotiations between Weiss, a U.S. attorney in Delaware, and Biden's legal team fell short on a new agreement. Weiss has since been made special counsel.

Of particular concern to Biden's legal team is the felony gun possession charge, which was lumped into the plea deal. Biden's lawyers still assert the previous agreement is valid and binding; Biden would not have served any jail time on the charge and would have had it dropped in two years if conditions were met.

Weiss said not a chance.

"The defendant chose to plead not guilty at the hearing on July 26, 2023, and U.S. Probation declined to approve the proposed diversion agreement at that hearing. Thus, neither proposed agreement entered into effect," Weiss said in Tuesday's filing.