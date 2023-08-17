×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: judge | misdemeanor | charges | taxes | hunter biden | plea deal | doj

Judge Tosses Misdemeanor Tax Charges Against Hunter Biden

By    |   Thursday, 17 August 2023 08:16 PM EDT

A federal judge in Delaware dismissed two misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden on Thursday, an expected procedural move in the wake of his plea deal with the Justice Department falling apart.

The move allows special counsel David Weiss to explore more or new charges in different jurisdictions. Weiss is the prosecutor who originally agreed to the plea deal with Biden. The tax charges were filed in Delaware as part of the plea deal, which was subsequently blown up by District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Noreika approved Thursday's dismissal.

The misdemeanor charges against Biden were for failing to pay his taxes on time in 2017 and 2018. Reportedly, the DOJ ignored the guidance of IRS whistleblowers, who told Congress that they recommended six felonies be brought against Biden.

Weiss on Tuesday officially withdrew the plea deal in a court filing after Noreika challenged the compromise late last month. Renegotiations between Weiss, a U.S. attorney in Delaware, and Biden's legal team fell short on a new agreement. Weiss has since been made special counsel.

Of particular concern to Biden's legal team is the felony gun possession charge, which was lumped into the plea deal. Biden's lawyers still assert the previous agreement is valid and binding; Biden would not have served any jail time on the charge and would have had it dropped in two years if conditions were met.

Weiss said not a chance.

"The defendant chose to plead not guilty at the hearing on July 26, 2023, and U.S. Probation declined to approve the proposed diversion agreement at that hearing. Thus, neither proposed agreement entered into effect," Weiss said in Tuesday's filing.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson is a general assignment writer and editor for Newsmax, covering news, culture and politics. He has nearly 30 years of experience as a writer and editor for websites and newspapers.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal judge in Delaware dismissed two misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden on Thursday, an expected procedural move in the wake of his plea deal with the Justice Department falling apart.
judge, misdemeanor, charges, taxes, hunter biden, plea deal, doj
271
2023-16-17
Thursday, 17 August 2023 08:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved