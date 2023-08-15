Weiss Withdraws Hunter Plea Deal: Govt Did Not 'Renege'

Special counsel David Weiss officially ruled the Hunter Biden plea deal dead, withdrawing it Tuesday in an official court filing and firing back at Biden attorneys' allegations the deal was "valid and binding."

"The government did not 'renege' on the 'previously agreed-upon Plea Agreement,' as the defendant inaccurately asserts in the first substantive sentence of his response," Weiss wrote in a 7-page notice to vacate filing.

"The defendant chose to plead not guilty at the hearing on July 26, 2023, and U.S. Probation declined to approve the proposed diversion agreement at that hearing. Thus, neither

proposed agreement entered into effect."

Hunter Biden's lawyers failed in their argument that the agreement to enter their client into a "diversion agreement" was "valid and binding." The allegations of a felony gun possession might ultimately be charged.

Margaret Bray, the U.S. probation officer for the District of Delaware, never signed the plea deal amid ongoing negotiations and a contentious hearing before U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika in late July.

"In sum, Ms. Bray, acting in her capacity as the Chief United States Probation Officer, did not approve the now-withdrawn diversion agreement, it never went into effect and, therefore, none of its terms are binding on either party," the filing concluded.

Hunter Biden's lawyers sought to parlay a plea agreement on two misdemeanor tax charges into a diversion agreement on allegations of felony gun possession, but Judge Noreika's hearing exposed a disagreement between prosecutors and Biden's defense on whether the plea deal would clear him on future investigations and potential charges.

Noreika ordered the teams to continue their negotiations before returning to court, and now the agreement is officially dead.

The news comes just days after President Joe Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland granted Weiss' request to be give him special counsel investigative authority.

"The defendant claims, in a footnote, that the 'government stated in open court that the Diversion Agreement was a "bilateral agreement between the parties" that "stand[s] alone" from the Plea Agreement, and that it was "in effect" and 'binding,"' citing various parts of the transcript," Weiss wrote in Tuesday's filing. "But those cobbled together snippets do not add up to a statement that the proposed diversion agreement was in effect

"The government never said the proposed diversion agreement was in effect because it is not. And in none of the portions of the transcript that the defendant cites in this footnote did the government say the diversion agreement was in effect.

"In fact, the government said the opposite."