Report: Dems Look to Shapiro as Party Standard-Bearer

A new piece from The Hill reported Wednesday that some in the Democratic Party establishment are pinning their hopes on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as their standard-bearer and presidential hopeful for 2028.

"Any path for a Democrat to win the White House in 2028 likely also involves Pennsylvania," according to J.J. Balaban, a Pennsylvania-based Democrat ad-maker.

One Pittsburgh-based consultant, Mike Mikus, said Shapiro's "candidacy would be well-received among leading Democrats and activist voters here in Pennsylvania."

Despite the rhetoric of picking Shapiro, who was on Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate shortlist, not all in the Democratic Party are onboard.

Antjuan Seawright, a national Democratic strategist, stated that, "Before we can even think about presidential chit-chatter, we have to focus on races in 2025 and trying to claw back at the federal level in 2026 as well as in statewide races including in gubernatorial races and others in '26."

"We don't know what this Trump environment is going to bring for Democrats."