Sen. Hawley Grills Insurance Execs on Disaster Payouts

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., grilled insurance executives over their policies that cut disaster payouts in a subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

Hawley, chair of the Senate Homeland Security subcommittee, trained a spotlight on executives from Allstate and State Farm for policies that kept disaster funds from Americans who sustained major property damage from the past year's hurricanes and other natural disasters, according to the report.

"We're talking about moms who have had to haul 5-gallon buckets of water because the pipes are gone. We're talking about grandparents who have had to sleep in their cars because there's no roof over their heads. We're talking about families who are maxing out their credit cards because their insurance companies won't pay out any damage claims," Hawley said in his opening statement, according to the report.

The panel also heard from whistleblowers as well as homeowners who were affected by natural disasters but were denied benefits.

"They pay their premiums dutifully in every state in the union. And unfortunately, time after time, they find when disaster strikes, in their moment of utmost need, the insurance companies come back to them and they delay and they deny and they offer excuses," Hawley said.