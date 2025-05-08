FEMA Chief Abruptly Ousted Ahead of Hurricane Season

Cameron Hamilton, the acting director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has been ousted from his position by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a day after he told lawmakers in a hearing that he didn't support eliminating his agency.

Hamilton, a former Navy SEAL who was tapped to lead FEMA in January at the start of President Donald Trump's second term, will be replaced by David Richardson, a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the agency.

Trump and Noem have been sharply critical of FEMA and both have suggested eliminating the agency entirely.

During a congressional hearing Wednesday, Hamilton said, "I do not believe it is in the best interests of the American people to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency."

Hamilton had been leading efforts to reform the agency and had proposed reducing FEMA assistance to states for less serious disasters.

Hamilton's ouster comes at a time when FEMA is typically helping states and local communities prepare for the onset of hurricane season, which starts June 1.

A FEMA spokesperson said Richardson was assuming the top position at the agency effective Thursday. The spokesperson did not provide a reason for the change.

Hamilton was seen by some FEMA officials as a leader who was supportive of the agency and who understood the importance of its work, despite Trump's public criticism of it.

Hamilton's image had been missing from FEMA's intranet since Monday, leading some staff to suspect he would be leaving, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

On Wednesday, Representative Mark Green, R-Tenn., chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security, posted on X that Hamilton "has done a fantastic job."

Hamilton reposted the comment Thursday morning, adding, "Thank you, I look forward to our continued work."