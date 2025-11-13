Rep. Jordan Demands Answers After Va. Prosecutor Ignores Miller Threats

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is demanding information from Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, a Virginia prosecutor, on why she ignored threats made against Trump administration official Stephen Miller.

The FBI, which is investigating the case, said Dehghani-Tafti, the prosecutor for Arlington County and Falls Church, has been stymying the investigation into threats made against Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, by Barbara Wien, a left-wing activist.

Wien posted flyers in her Arlington neighborhood with Miller’s face and his home address. Wien also walked by his home and attempted to intimidate his wife, Jordan wrote in his letter.

A judge denied the FBI’s request to search her phone, though Virginia State Police eventually secured a warrant from a state judge.

The FBI requested another search warrant, which was denied, with Dehghani-Tafti siding with the defense in asking the judge to limit the information the state could share with the FBI.

“Dehghani-Tafti's conduct suggests that she is willing to not only ignore threats of political violence against those with whom she disagrees, but will actively side with those making the threats,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan also said Dehghani-Tafti supports Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity, a left-wing activist group.

“ANUFH has previously left threatening chalk messages outside the Millers' home and praised the violent anarchist network Antifa,” Jordan wrote.

"Your unmistakably partisan actions suggest that you are willing to not only ignore threats of political violence against those with whom you disagree, but will actively side with those making the threats,” Jordan continued.