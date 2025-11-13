WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jordan | va | prosecutor | miller

Rep. Jordan Demands Answers After Va. Prosecutor Ignores Miller Threats

By    |   Thursday, 13 November 2025 05:06 PM EST

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is demanding information from Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, a Virginia prosecutor, on why she ignored threats made against Trump administration official Stephen Miller.

The FBI, which is investigating the case, said Dehghani-Tafti, the prosecutor for Arlington County and Falls Church, has been stymying the investigation into threats made against Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, by Barbara Wien, a left-wing activist.

Wien posted flyers in her Arlington neighborhood with Miller’s face and his home address. Wien also walked by his home and attempted to intimidate his wife, Jordan wrote in his letter.

A judge denied the FBI’s request to search her phone, though Virginia State Police eventually secured a warrant from a state judge.

The FBI requested another search warrant, which was denied, with Dehghani-Tafti siding with the defense in asking the judge to limit the information the state could share with the FBI.

“Dehghani-Tafti's conduct suggests that she is willing to not only ignore threats of political violence against those with whom she disagrees, but will actively side with those making the threats,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan also said Dehghani-Tafti supports Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity, a left-wing activist group.

“ANUFH has previously left threatening chalk messages outside the Millers' home and praised the violent anarchist network Antifa,” Jordan wrote.

"Your unmistakably partisan actions suggest that you are willing to not only ignore threats of political violence against those with whom you disagree, but will actively side with those making the threats,” Jordan continued.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is demanding information from Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, a Virginia prosecutor, on why she ignored threats made against Trump administration official Stephen Miller.
jordan, va, prosecutor, miller
258
2025-06-13
Thursday, 13 November 2025 05:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved