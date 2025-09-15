Stephen Miller: Trump Will Smash 'Vast Domestic Terror Movement'

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller on Monday called for an expansive federal response to what he described as organized networks contributing to political violence, invoking the death of conservative leader Charlie Kirk as the impetus for his remarks.

The White House will use the departments of Justice and Homeland Security to "identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy" those networks, Miller said to Vice President JD Vance, who hosted Monday's episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show."

Miller said the networks are engaged in coordinated harassment and intimidation. He pointed to tactics such as doxing, online targeting, and street demonstrations, saying these actions contribute to a climate of political hostility.

Urgent: You need to read Charlie’s Foreword for the book – which is eerie in its prophetic message. See It Here

He characterized the activity as a "vast domestic terror movement," but did not name specific organizations or provide evidence of formal coordination. He also suggested some networks operate as "cells" and described them as fostering an environment in which violence becomes likelier.

Along similar lines, a White House press pool report said President Donald Trump has said he would declare the far-left group Antifa a terrorist group.

“It’s something I would do,” Trump said. “ I would do that 100 percent.” He also suggested RICO cases against violent protesters.

Linking his comments to the assassination of Kirk, co-founder of the conservative student action group Turning Point USA, Miller said Kirk's final message to him emphasized the need to confront radical organizations that "foment violence." Miller vowed that any response would be carried out "in Charlie's name."

Miller stopped short of outlining concrete policy steps or legal mechanisms for such a crackdown. While he cited the powers of DOJ and DHS, he did not detail what statutes or investigative tools might be used.

This has raised questions about whether Miller's remarks signal an imminent government initiative or are intended primarily as a political message. Federal officials have not confirmed any new directives or investigations stemming from his comments.

Critics pounced, arguing the language is overly broad and risks being used to target legitimate protest movements or civic organizations. Civil liberties groups warned characterizing activist activity as terrorism without clear evidence could pose constitutional challenges.

At the same time, supporters of Miller's stance have echoed his concern about what they see as escalating harassment and intimidation campaigns against public figures and institutions. They argue that stronger enforcement mechanisms are needed to deter politically motivated violence.

Miller's comments come as the Kirk investigation continues to attract national attention. Federal authorities have not yet released full details about potential suspects or motives, and the inquiry remains ongoing.

While Miller positioned his remarks as a continuation of Kirk's legacy, the extent to which they will translate into official policy remains unclear. For now, his statement adds to a broader debate about political violence, free speech, and the government's role in regulating the activities of activist groups across the ideological spectrum.

Urgent: You need to read Charlie’s Foreword for the book – which is eerie in its prophetic message. See It Here